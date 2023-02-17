'All eyes are on us if we use an umbrella during summer': Strategies Filipinos adopt for fairer skin

Cathrine Manalang and Joan Brown.png

[L-R] Joan Brown and Catherine Manalang believe that self-care and maintaining a good appearance will help them in their daily lives inside and outside of their respective families. Credit: Catherine Manalang/Joan Brown

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australia is located in the southern hemisphere, and according to experts, it is hotter than other places during summer. And find out what Filipinos do daily to avoid getting darker skin.

Key Points
  •  Melanoma Institute Australia: The number of people developing melanoma or skin cancer is increasing due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation or UV rays from the sun without protection.
  • Catherine Manalang shares that applying sunscreen and carrying a portable umbrella have been part of her life since she moved to Australia.
  • Joan Brown avoids the sun and applies moisturiser every day.


Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

READ MORE

Skin cancer risks and sun safety in Australia

Test to detect early-stage melanoma could prevent $70m in biopsies

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE MEDIA CALL

Rainbow spectacle engulfs Sydney for World Pride

BUSHFIRE QLD

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 17 February

pexels-amine-i̇spir-15445086.jpg

Single to Married: How a change in relationship status affects Expression of Interest application?

Allan Welch and his Guide Dogs

'They are more than just service animals': The special bond between Guide Dogs and their owners