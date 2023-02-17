'All eyes are on us if we use an umbrella during summer': Strategies Filipinos adopt for fairer skin

Key Points
- Melanoma Institute Australia: The number of people developing melanoma or skin cancer is increasing due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation or UV rays from the sun without protection.
- Catherine Manalang shares that applying sunscreen and carrying a portable umbrella have been part of her life since she moved to Australia.
- Joan Brown avoids the sun and applies moisturiser every day.
