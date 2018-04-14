SBS Filipino

All-girls robotics team heads to US for competition



Blacktown Girls High School team

The Blacktown Girls High School team Source: SBS

Published 14 April 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 14 April 2018 at 12:57pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS


An all-girls Australian robotics team is heading off to the United States this weekend (April 14-15) seeking to win a world championship.

In a male-dominated field, the girls have become trailblazers for other girls keen to pursue subjects in science and technology. 

