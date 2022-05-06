SBS Filipino

All set for May 9 National Elections

Workers load ballots onto a truck before they are transported to regional hubs ahead of the May 9 presidential election at the National Printing Office Source: JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 6 May 2022 at 12:45pm, updated 6 May 2022 at 9:51pm
By Shirley Escalante
Few days before the coming national elections, presidential and vice-presidential candidates are making their last-minute pitch to voters.

Highlights
  • Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) have been sealed and locked at polling precincts to be opened on May 9
  • The latest national presidential preference survey by Octa Research Team finds former Senator Bongbong Marcos at 58% while Vice President Leni Robredo is at 25%
  • Around 60,000 volunteers from the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections or NAMFREL will be at polling precincts during election day while the Philippine National Police is on full alert
According to COMELEC all ballots have been delivered to the treasury office of various local governments 

 

Ano nga ba ang magiging epekto sa ugnayan ng Australya at Pilipinas ng susunod na ihahalal na Pangulo?



