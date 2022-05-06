All set for May 9 National Elections

Highlights Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) have been sealed and locked at polling precincts to be opened on May 9

The latest national presidential preference survey by Octa Research Team finds former Senator Bongbong Marcos at 58% while Vice President Leni Robredo is at 25%

Around 60,000 volunteers from the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections or NAMFREL will be at polling precincts during election day while the Philippine National Police is on full alert

According to COMELEC all ballots have been delivered to the treasury office of various local governments











