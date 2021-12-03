SBS Filipino

Ambassador De La Vega shares Philippine Christmas experience to students in Canberra

75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

Ambassador de la Vega was invited to share Philippine Christmas experience to the students of St Thomas Aquinas Primary School in Canberra Source: Philippine Embassy in Canberra website

Published 3 December 2021 at 3:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Ambassador Ma. Hellen B. De La Vegawas invited to share how Filipinos celebrate Christmas to students at the St Thomas Aquinas Primary School in Canberra.

Highlights
  • The axe was confiscated by the Australian Border Force from a passenger from the United States
  • The Ifugao axe is expected to be returned to the National Commission for Culture and Arts this month
  • "Limang Siglo" is an online concert celebrating the 500 year anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines will be streaming on December 14
Ambassador De La Vega shared with the students the concepts of Simbang Gabi (Midnight Mass), Noche Buena (Christmas Eve Feast), and Karoling (Christmas Caroling). She also introduced Filipino Christmas staples such as lechon (roast suckling pig), rice cakes Bibingka and Puto Bumbong.

 

The Australian Government returned to Philippine Ambassador Ma Hellen De La Vega a mid-20th century axe used in  Ifugao communities for carving and hunting in Northern Luzon.

Acting First Assistant Secretary Greg Cox of the Office for the Arts returned the mid century Igorot axe to Ambassador De La Vega Source: Philippine Embassy in Canberra website


