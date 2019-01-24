Ambassador Robinson hopes to strengthen synergy between Australia and the Philippines

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO graces the Australia Day celebration in Manila. Source: Supplied
Published 25 January 2019 at 9:54am, updated 25 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO aims to restrengthen ties with the Philippines through the newly-established bilateral relations. This includes agreements in relation to defence cooperation, security, trade and investment, education, development assistance and disaster preparedness.
