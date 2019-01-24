SBS Filipino

Ambassador Robinson hopes to strengthen synergy between Australia and the Philippines

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO graces the Australia Day celebration

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO graces the Australia Day celebration in Manila. Source: Supplied

Published 25 January 2019 at 9:54am, updated 25 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO aims to restrengthen ties with the Philippines through the newly-established bilateral relations. This includes agreements in relation to defence cooperation, security, trade and investment, education, development assistance and disaster preparedness.

