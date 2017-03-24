Amended welfare cuts pass Senate amid criticism of government childcare reform

Image: Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie. (AAP)
The federal government has pushed a smaller suite of welfare cuts through the Senate after convincing key crossbenchers to back the legislation. It is now looking to press ahead with its childcare reforms. However, some from within the early education sector are pushing back, accusing the Coalition of ripping off low- and middle-income parents.
