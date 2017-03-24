SBS Filipino

Amended welfare cuts pass Senate amid criticism of government childcare reform

site_197_Filipino_652591.JPG

Published 24 March 2017 at 3:11pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:53pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The federal government has pushed a smaller suite of welfare cuts through the Senate after convincing key crossbenchers to back the legislation. It is now looking to press ahead with its childcare reforms. However, some from within the early education sector are pushing back, accusing the Coalition of ripping off low- and middle-income parents.

 Image: Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie. (AAP)

