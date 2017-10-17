'America I cannot be shamed by you': Labor MP Ed Husic

Whilst commitment to the U-S alliance is bipartisan, ideas of what form the relationship should take in the current political climate there - vary greatly amongst Australia's elected representatives.
Source: AAP
Published 18 October 2017 at 9:42am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:44am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's relationship with the United States in the era of Donald Trump's presidency has been debated in federal parliament.
Published 18 October 2017 at 9:42am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:44am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share