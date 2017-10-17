SBS Filipino

'America I cannot be shamed by you': Labor MP Ed Husic

SBS Filipino

Ed Husic

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2017 at 9:42am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:44am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's relationship with the United States in the era of Donald Trump's presidency has been debated in federal parliament.

Published 18 October 2017 at 9:42am, updated 18 October 2017 at 9:44am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Whilst commitment to the U-S alliance is bipartisan, ideas of what form the relationship should take in the current political climate there - vary greatly amongst Australia's elected representatives.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul