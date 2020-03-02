SBS Filipino

Amnesty offered to employers who underpay superannuation contributions

Sad man at desk after not being paid full super contributions

Sad man at desk after not being paid full super contributions Source: Getty Images

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Pablo Vinales, Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Electrician Beau Malone has been in the industry for almost 20 years. He'd been working for company for almost a year when it went broke in 2009, later learning the business had failed to pay his superannuation contributions and he was powerless to get his money back.

Available in other languages
