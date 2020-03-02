Amnesty offered to employers who underpay superannuation contributions

Sad man at desk after not being paid full super contributions Source: Getty Images
Published 2 March 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Pablo Vinales, Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Electrician Beau Malone has been in the industry for almost 20 years. He'd been working for company for almost a year when it went broke in 2009, later learning the business had failed to pay his superannuation contributions and he was powerless to get his money back.
Published 2 March 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Pablo Vinales, Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share