An action-packed weekend of sport

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons heads a star-studded Australian squad to prepare for the basketball World Cup in China (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 16 September 2019 at 12:04pm, updated 16 September 2019 at 12:15pm
By Joel Spreadborough
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

It's been an action-packed weekend of sport all around the world as the basketball world cup draws to its conclusion in China, and Australia fails to take the Ashes series in England.

There were also some stunning results in the English Premier League, while in Australia the AFL, NRL and Super Netball finals are all playing out.

