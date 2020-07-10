An attempt to bring laughter through 'Everyday A**holes' during COVID-19

From simple drawings poking on ridiculous life situations that went viral on social media, David Bobis has recently published his new book that he hopes would bring laughter to people especially during this trying times where we all can use a good laugh.





"One day, I was on Instagram, I'd share quotes from my book, I'd share really artsy looking images, pictures of my meal, things like that. But then, I just thought why not I just draw something completely random and see what people think. And then slowly people started sending me messages, saying those drawings are hilarious, they're crazy," shares the Brisbane-based writer.











As more and more people send messages to Dean Blake, David Bobis' penname, he thought of making a book out of it. Author David Bobis who uses Dean Blake for his penname. Source: Supplied





"It just grew from there and then more and more people had been reacting to it, then from all over the world, just sending and telling me how much they love my work and how it made them laugh especially during these tough times so I thought I think I need to spread this laughter a bit more, I make a book out of it," furthers Bobis. One of Dean Blake's illustration as part of his book 'Everyday A**holes'. Source: Supplied





"Everyday A**holes" is a collection of 160 irreverent, in-your-face and (sometimes) crude humorous illustrations of everyday situations, which the author hopes to bring laughter to readers.





