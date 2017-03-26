As the migrant crisis continues to unfold across the world many people are living in refugee camps for years on end. Image: The portable housing unit, Humanihut (SBS Small Business Secrets) Neale Sutton is a former soldier and humanitarian whose work on the front lines of disasters inspired him to create a potentially life-changing invention. As .................... reports, the Humanihut is an emergency shelter system with a difference.
Published 27 March 2017 at 10:26am
By Rhiannon Elston, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
The Humanihut is an emergency shelter system with a difference.