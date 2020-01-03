SBS Filipino

An exhibit remembering the Holocaust survivors of World War II

SBS Filipino

The boy's teddy bear

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2020 at 1:38pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 8:43pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An exhibition called "It's Personal", has struck a chord with Holocaust survivors, who are determined the next generations are made properly aware of the horrors of the Second World War.

Published 3 January 2020 at 1:38pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 8:43pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom