An immigrant risks his health to avoid being deported

'Paul' and his family are facing a possible return to China after seven years in Australia

Published 20 June 2019 at 9:45am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:25pm
By Maani Truu, Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
After living in Sydney for seven years, a man originally from China was told he failed Australia's visa health requirements because of the cost of his hepatitis-B medication.

The man is now risking his health to have the decision overturned.

