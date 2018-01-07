"Ang Larawan", "Siargao" win big at MMFF

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen "Ang Larawan", "Siargao" win big at MMFFPlay08:31SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: Ang Larawan and Siargao postersGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.9MB)Published 7 January 2018 at 12:56pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 12:58pmBy Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Metro Manila Film Festival is the biggest festival of films in the Philippines. This year, out of 26 submitted entries, eight were chosen as finalists where two films won most of the awards.Published 7 January 2018 at 12:56pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 12:58pmBy Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages"Siargao" and "Ang Larawan" (The Portrait) bagged the most numbers of awards with seven including the Special Jury Prize for Nick Joaquin for "Ang Larawan". We look into the story of these two films.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul