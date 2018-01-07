SBS Filipino

"Ang Larawan", "Siargao" win big at MMFF

Ang Larawan and Siargao

Source: Ang Larawan and Siargao posters

Published 7 January 2018 at 12:56pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 12:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Metro Manila Film Festival is the biggest festival of films in the Philippines. This year, out of 26 submitted entries, eight were chosen as finalists where two films won most of the awards.

"Siargao" and "Ang Larawan" (The Portrait) bagged the most numbers of awards with seven including the Special Jury Prize for Nick Joaquin for "Ang Larawan".

We look into the story of these two films.

