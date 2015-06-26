Angelic voices from Loboc

Published 26 June 2015 at 5:01pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 8:58am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
We spent an afternoon with the youngest members of the Loboc Children's Choir where they shared their dreams as they burst into laughter and song. For a few hours, they made us forget our worries and enjoy the moment as we were serenaded by children who view the world from a totally different perspective. Image: Youngest members of the Loboc Children's Choir at the RMIT in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
