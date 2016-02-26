Animation in February- March Madness

SBS Filipino

Published 27 February 2016 at 10:21am, updated 16 March 2016 at 3:55pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
First time in its 17 years, the Animation Show of Shows has come downunder bringing in eleven films created by animators from Australia, France, Ireland, the US, Russia, Switzerland, and Iran, with 7 films with women directors or co-directors, and many of which have garnered awards from distinguished festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, Berlinale. Image: A story about a 'tall short' 6'4'' woman looking for love(Supplied)

Among these films is Filipino-Australian animation director Robertino Zambrano's film "Love in the Time of March Madness" which he co-produced and co-directed with American Melissa Johnson which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards 2016.

 

Robertino Zambrano speaks about this exciting experience for him and how their short film got included in the Australian screening.

 

This is our earlier interview with Robertino Zambrano

 

http://www.sbs.com.au/yourlanguage/filipino/en/content/short-film-leads-filo-aussie-animator-oscars-shortlist

 

 

 

