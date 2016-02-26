Animation in February- March Madness

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Among these films is Filipino-Australian animation director Robertino Zambrano's film "Love in the Time of March Madness" which he co-produced and co-directed with American Melissa Johnson which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards 2016.











Robertino Zambrano speaks about this exciting experience for him and how their short film got included in the Australian screening.











This is our earlier interview with Robertino Zambrano











http://www.sbs.com.au/yourlanguage/filipino/en/content/short-film-leads-filo-aussie-animator-oscars-shortlist





















