Another leap for Climate Council's push to go local

Professor Lesley Hughes

Source: AAP

Published 30 January 2018 at 11:45am, updated 31 January 2018 at 10:55am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A group of local councils in Queensland are joining a nationwide program to combat climate change. Image: Professor Lesley Hughes (AAP)

Run by the Climate Council, the Cities Power Partnership program tackles climate change at a local level and is aimed at eventually including every local government in the country.

