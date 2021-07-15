SBS Filipino

Another lockdown announced for Victoria

SBS Filipino

Coronavirus lockdown

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces a Victoria lockdown. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2021 at 12:11am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

New South Wales has reported 65 new local coronavirus cases with Gladys Berejiklian confirming higher case numbers were likely this Friday given the number of people still infectious in the community.

Published 16 July 2021 at 12:11am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Five million NSW residents will endure at least another fortnight of lockdown after state government was forced to extend stay-at-home measures at least until July 30.
  • Melbourne enters a new snap lockdown from midnight July 15 until July 20 in an effort to contain the state's growing outbreak of the Delta variant.
  • Scott Morrison will propose a more streamlined set of financial supports for states and territories affected by COVID-19 lockdowns when National Cabinet meets on Friday.
Melbourne will enter a snap lockdown from midnight (July 15)  in an effort to contain the state's growing outbreak of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

 

 

Advertisement
 

 

 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

 

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?