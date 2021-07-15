Another lockdown announced for Victoria

Highlights Five million NSW residents will endure at least another fortnight of lockdown after state government was forced to extend stay-at-home measures at least until July 30.

Melbourne enters a new snap lockdown from midnight July 15 until July 20 in an effort to contain the state's growing outbreak of the Delta variant.

Scott Morrison will propose a more streamlined set of financial supports for states and territories affected by COVID-19 lockdowns when National Cabinet meets on Friday.

Melbourne will enter a snap lockdown from midnight (July 15) in an effort to contain the state's growing outbreak of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

















