Another lockdown announced for Victoria

Highlights
- Five million NSW residents will endure at least another fortnight of lockdown after state government was forced to extend stay-at-home measures at least until July 30.
- Melbourne enters a new snap lockdown from midnight July 15 until July 20 in an effort to contain the state's growing outbreak of the Delta variant.
- Scott Morrison will propose a more streamlined set of financial supports for states and territories affected by COVID-19 lockdowns when National Cabinet meets on Friday.
