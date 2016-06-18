SBS Filipino

Another state to charge foreign investors

Published 18 June 2016
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Christie RIvera
The New South Wales Government has followed Victoria's lead and will charge foreign investors a special tax on property purchases. Image: NSW Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian (AAP)

It will give the state government an extra $1B over four years as a result.

But will it turn off investors?

 

 

 

