Anti-cancer drug makes the PBS

The treatment significantly prolongs the quality and expectancy of life for patients diagnosed with some forms of Lymphoma.
Published 4 May 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:11am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
An anti-Cancer drug first developed in East Germany during the Cold War has made it to Australia's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
