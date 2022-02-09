Anti-mandate protesters gather as parliament reconvenes

Demonstrators have gathered in large numbers on the lawns of Parliament House to protest against anti-vaccine mandates.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Mga kontra sa mandato ng bakuna, nagprotesta sa harap ng Parliament House
SBS Filipino
09/02/202207:14
Advertisement
Highlights
- Inside the Parliament House, Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has resisted calls to resign from the frontbench.
- The first shipment of Novavax has touched down in Australia from Singapore.
- Victoria is expanding its rapid antigen test system to early childhood education and care settings.