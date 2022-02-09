Anti-mandate protesters gather as parliament reconvenes

Demonstrators have gathered in large numbers on the lawns of Parliament House to protest against anti-vaccine mandates.





Listen to the audio:











Advertisement

Highlights





Inside the Parliament House, Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has resisted calls to resign from the frontbench.

The first shipment of Novavax has touched down in Australia from Singapore.

Victoria is expanding its rapid antigen test system to early childhood education and care settings.





