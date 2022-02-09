SBS Filipino

Anti-mandate protesters gather as parliament reconvenes

Convoy to Canberra protester dressed as Donald Trump during a protest outside Parliament House

Convoy to Canberra protester dressed as Donald Trump during a protest outside Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 9 February 2022 at 12:48pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by TJ Correa
Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside Parliament House to protest against vaccination mandates, as federal parliament reconvenes for 2022.

Demonstrators have gathered in large numbers on the lawns of Parliament House to protest against anti-vaccine mandates.

Mga kontra sa mandato ng bakuna, nagprotesta sa harap ng Parliament House

Highlights

  • Inside the Parliament House, Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has resisted calls to resign from the frontbench.
  • The first shipment of Novavax has touched down in Australia from Singapore.
  • Victoria is expanding its rapid antigen test system to early childhood education and care settings.
 

