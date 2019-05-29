Antibiotics polluting the world's rivers

The level of antibiotics found in the world's rivers is a concern for long-term health issues. Source: AAP
Published 29 May 2019 at 1:31pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 1:51pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A new study has found a high level of antibiotics in the world's rivers with some concentrations up to 300 times higher than what's considered safe. The findings have raised concerns the chemicals could not only be harming the environment but also building up the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics.
