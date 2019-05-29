SBS Filipino

Antibiotics polluting the world's rivers

SBS Filipino

chemicals could not only be harming the environment, but also bullding up the resitance of bacteria to antibiotics.

The level of antibiotics found in the world's rivers is a concern for long-term health issues. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2019 at 1:31pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 1:51pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study has found a high level of antibiotics in the world's rivers with some concentrations up to 300 times higher than what's considered safe. The findings have raised concerns the chemicals could not only be harming the environment but also building up the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics.

Published 29 May 2019 at 1:31pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 1:51pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom