App offers in-language advice to international students

It also offers advice about handling disputes with education providers and provides support for anyone dealing with sexual assault.
There are 264,000 international students currently studying in NSW, including Ricardo Moyano Source: Supplied
Published 6 December 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
International students can now get free legal advice through an app which offers information in seven languages. Known as My Legal Mate, it helps students know their rights when it comes to finding a job and accessing housing.
