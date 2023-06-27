Applying for dual citizenship? Learn the process and benefits

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: Paano ang proseso ng pagkuha ng dual citizenship sa Australia? SBS Filipino 26/06/2023 06:52 Play

The patriotic spirit of Filipinos who obtained dual citizenship at the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne burns brightly while singing the Philippine National Anthem and taking an oath of allegiance.





Among them is accountant Jeff Apolinar, who proudly wore a Filipino traditional dress Barong Tagalog.





Jeff deeply feels his Filipino identity, especially when the national anthem of the Philippines is sung once again and took an oath of allegiance.



I was teary-eyed when we sang Lupang Hinirang. It was overwhelming, and I felt a sense of nationalism. Jeff Apolinar, Dual Citizenship Applicant

He arrived in Australia in 2014 and admitted to facing the challenges and difficulties of adjusting to the Australian culture.





2019 when he became an Australian citizen, and he took the opportunity to become a dual citizen four years after to enjoy its rights and benefits.



Melbourne-based Accountant Jeff Apolinar reacquired his Filipino citizenship. The ceremony was swift, led by Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo of the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne, along with Consul Ralph Vincent Abarquez.





Consul General Salcedo is pleased to see an increasing number of people applying for dual citizenship.





“We saw an upward trend; there were 523 availed Philippine citizenship last 2021, in 2022, there were 858, and in the first five months of this year, we already have more than 360, ” she enumerated.



Consul-General Maria Lourdes Salcedo led the ceremony of reacquiring Filipino citizenship. For those in Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania, applications can be submitted to the Consulate in Melbourne.





For those in New South Wales, the Consulate in Sydney , and residents in the remaining states and territories, at the Embassy in Canberra.





Consul General Salcedo explained that “based on Republic Act 9225, you are qualified to apply for dual citizenship if you are a natural-born Filipino, it means when you were born either of your parents is a Filipino citizen”





“The document needed is a birth certificate or any document proving you are a Philippine citizen and documents that prove you are also an Australian citizen.”





“There’s an application form that needed to be filled up, and there’s a processing fee of 90 dollars.”



Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo explained to SBS Filipino the process of dual citizenship. There are over forty thousand Filipino migrants in Australia; based on records, over 60% are Australian citizens.



