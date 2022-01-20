What are the benefits of dual citizenship during pandemic?

Highlights Dual citizens can access consular assistance during health emergencies such as COVID-19, but there are limitations.

As you can use Medicare in Australia, you can also use Philhealth in the Philippines as long as you are a member.

Other benefits include the right to own properties, have businesses, study and work in both countries.

Holding Australian and Filipino passports at the same time offer some benefits in this time of the pandemic, according to immigration lawyer Mark Jeffrey Abalos.





Dual citizens can travel unlimited in both countries but are subject to rules and regulations of each country respectively.











A full list of requirements for application and other information can be found on The Philippine Embassy of Australia website.









