What are the benefits of dual citizenship during pandemic?

Australian passport

Australian passport Source: canva.com

Published 20 January 2022 at 12:53pm, updated 20 January 2022 at 6:41pm
By TJ Correa
With all the travel restrictions amid this pandemic, an immigration lawyer explains why is it beneficial to have two passports.

Highlights
  • Dual citizens can access consular assistance during health emergencies such as COVID-19, but there are limitations.
  • As you can use Medicare in Australia, you can also use Philhealth in the Philippines as long as you are a member.
  • Other benefits include the right to own properties, have businesses, study and work in both countries.
Holding Australian and Filipino passports at the same time offer some benefits in this time of the pandemic, according to immigration lawyer Mark Jeffrey Abalos. 

Dual citizens can travel unlimited in both countries but are subject to rules and regulations of each country respectively. 

 

Listen to the podcast here:

What are the benefits of dual citizenship during pandemic?

20/01/2022


 

A full list of requirements for application and other information can be found on The Philippine Embassy of Australia
website.


 

