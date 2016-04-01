SBS Filipino

April Pools Day, safety around water

Published 1 April 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 3:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Did you know that a child is four times more likely to survive a drowning if their parents know CPR and start immediately? It only takes five minutes to learn a very important skill, CPR can save lives www.aprilpoolsday.com.au Image: AAP-Dave Hunt

