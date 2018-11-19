APSA: Youth plays an integral role in community events

The founder of the Association of Pinoy Students in Australia (APSA), Vida Fernandez, has given credit to the mentorship of the older generation in the successful execution of major events like the Christmas Festival but she highlights the importance as well of the fresh ideas that could only be extracted from the minds of the younger generation.





“We respect the current leaders in our community. We take them as mentors. Iyong mga current, iyong mga youth, meron silang fresh ideas we could incorporate,” says Ms Fernandez to SBS Filipino.





(We respect the current leaders in our community. We take them as mentors. The current ones, the youth, they have fresh ideas we could incorporate.)





Source: RMasinag/SBS Filipino





In this particular event, members of her team were active in arranging the seats for the spectators, displaying banners, serving the VIPs and entertainers with food and a lot more. The founder who treats her team as her own child takes pride in her members who worked hard behind the scene and are the lifeblood of the event.





APSA is an online community established in 2014. It is open to all international students from the Philippines who want to be part of the team.





The group offers a range of activities that include sports festival, get-togethers and volunteering to events in the Filipino community.



