SBS Filipino

Are our culturally diverse communities well served by the Aged Care system?

SBS Filipino

Is our Aged Care system fit for purpose?

Is our Aged Care system fit for purpose? Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2022 at 11:28am, updated 25 February 2022 at 1:03pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Aside from issues of under-resourced sector, the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse residents in aged care are paramount.

Published 25 February 2022 at 11:28am, updated 25 February 2022 at 1:03pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • According to the Centre for Cultural Diversity in Ageing, one in three people who use aged care services were born overseas, and that figure is expected to grow even larger.
  • The Royal Commission found that as of June 2020, almost 103,000 older people were waiting for home care packages, with that figure expected to grow.
  • The Scanlan Institute report suggests a complete re-design of the aged care system is needed to resolve these issues.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Are our culturally diverse communities well served by the Aged Care system? image

Maayos ba ang serbisyo sa mga migranteng nakatatanda sa sistema ng Aged Care?

SBS Filipino

25/02/202207:29


Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?