Are our culturally diverse communities well served by the Aged Care system?

- According to the Centre for Cultural Diversity in Ageing, one in three people who use aged care services were born overseas, and that figure is expected to grow even larger.
- The Royal Commission found that as of June 2020, almost 103,000 older people were waiting for home care packages, with that figure expected to grow.
- The Scanlan Institute report suggests a complete re-design of the aged care system is needed to resolve these issues.
Maayos ba ang serbisyo sa mga migranteng nakatatanda sa sistema ng Aged Care?
25/02/202207:29
