Armed police to patrol major Australian airports

An Australian Federal Police (AFP)during an announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to increase counter-terrorism measures at Canberra Airport Source: AAP
Published 11 December 2019 at 11:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Anti-terror police armed with assault rifles will continue to patrol Brisbane and Canberra airports this Christmas, before being deployed at additional airports and assisted by bomb-detection dogs. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says recent global events serve as a reminder the threat of terror has not diminished.
