Around 1,000 kilos of tuna set to be served in the coming Tuna Festival

As the top producer of tuna in the country, it has placed the city on the global map. General Santos annually produces approximately 400,000 metric tons of tuna Source: Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images
Published 28 August 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 5:05pm
By Allen Estabillo
General Santos City is busy preparing for the annual tuna festival with around one thousand kilos of tuna set to be served in the fifth edition of the Sugbahan sa Dalan.
