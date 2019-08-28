SBS Filipino

Around 1,000 kilos of tuna set to be served in the coming Tuna Festival

General Santos has been dubbed as the 'Tuna Capital of the Philippines'

As the top producer of tuna in the country, it has placed the city on the global map. General Santos annually produces approximately 400,000 metric tons of tuna Source: Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

Published 28 August 2019
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

General Santos City is busy preparing for the annual tuna festival with around one thousand kilos of tuna set to be served in the fifth edition of the Sugbahan sa Dalan.

