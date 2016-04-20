SBS Filipino

Around 13,000 Civilians Displaced due to Fighting and Dry Spell in Maguindanao: ICRC

International Committee of the Red Cross distribute food rations to displaced civilians in Maguindanao

Published 20 April 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 3:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

In February 2016, as a result of the armed clashes between the government forces and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) around 13,000 civilians have been displaced. Despite cessation of hostilities, many are unable to return home as they fear for their safety while others have completely lost their source of livelihood. Image: International Committee of the Red Cross distribute food rations to displaced civilians in Maguindanao (ICRC)

Lany dela Cruz of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) tells us more.

