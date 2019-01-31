SBS Filipino

Arrest of leading trainer Darren Weir throws horse-racing industry into turmoil

Police are seen at Darren Weir Stables in Miners Rest, Victoria Source: AAP

Published 1 February 2019 at 10:51am, updated 1 February 2019 at 10:56am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

Australia's horse racing industry has been thrown into turmoil with the arrest of leading trainer Darren Weir.

The 48-year-old - who along with two others has been released without charge - has been questioned over corruption of betting outcomes and animal cruelty allegations.

