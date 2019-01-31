Arrest of leading trainer Darren Weir throws horse-racing industry into turmoil

The 48-year-old - who along with two others has been released without charge - has been questioned over corruption of betting outcomes and animal cruelty allegations.
Police are seen at Darren Weir Stables in Miners Rest, Victoria Source: AAP
Published 1 February 2019 at 10:51am, updated 1 February 2019 at 10:56am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Australia's horse racing industry has been thrown into turmoil with the arrest of leading trainer Darren Weir.
