Art in a changing world

Vicente Butron

Vicente Butron Source: J. Atienza

Published 4 February 2017 at 2:06pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Social and political upheaval internationally and in Australia reflect the shifting nature of ideology, political leadership and public discourse. It seems imperative to examine what this means for artists and the art world. Image: Vicente Butron (J. Atienza)

A world that is "[…] changing politically, conceptually and economically" has an impact on art and cultural production says Vicente Butron.

 

Artists have "the responsibility to address how we make things, how we address things as cultural producers" he adds.

 

Existing structures in the art world are in need of examination considering it's role in public

discourse.

 

Butron sees the challenges posed by religions' inability to move with the world as a warning to the art world and artists.

 

Vicente Butron is a visual artist who runs a design studio and also works as sessional lecturer at the National Art School in Sydney. He has been exhibiting internationally and locally since completing his degree at Sydney College of the Arts in 1984.

 

 





