Artist of the Month: 'Red Roy' touching people's lives through music

Highlights October 10 is World Mental Health Day.

An estimated 1 in 5 (21.4%) Australians aged 16–85 have experienced a mental disorder, according to the 2021 National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Through his music, Red Roy hopes to impact people's lives.

Music to inspire others

Ever since young, music has played a big part in the life of 23-year-old Red Roy.





"I grew up singing a lot of songs. I passed the time just singing just for fun. Singing would help me get through my chores."





He was 14 when he started writing his own songs which he aims to inspire others and provide space where they can be true to their emotions.





"When people listen to my songs what I want them to experience is that they know that they loved, they are not alone and that they are enough," says the singer/composer.



Red Roy singing the Australian national anthem at age 14. Credit: Supplied

When people listen to my music, I want them to know that they as one person is valuable and special.

Red Roy is active on social media in his Instagram but stresses that he makes music not just to get fame.





"Yes, I want to reach millions and millions of people, but I find that every million is just as important as one [person]," points the singer who is also a school chaplain.



Compositions and mental health

Red Roy's song composition varies but it's main theme focuses on two things.





"Sometimes it’s about love, life experiences or a girl I have a crush on, but the main theme for me is honesty and sincerity. "





"I find that music is such a powerful tool to allow us to experience and heal things that are going on in our lives."





Another reason for the singer writing his own songs, be it about love or mental health, is to allow people to have the space to truly feel what they are going through.





Mental health is a vital part of human's overall health. According to the National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing conducted in 2021, an estimated 1 in 5 (21.4%) of Australians aged 16–85 have experienced a mental disorder in the past 12 months.





Red Roy himself has experienced and was diagnosed with anxiety in the middle of the pandemic. His music kept him company while he was dealing with anxiety.





" I write my music to allow people have space to truly feel what they are going through, to truly recognise the emotions that they have."



'Right Now' is a special song Red Roy wrote in the midst of the pandemic while on lockdown and experiencing anxiety.





"The pandemic is an experience we never had before. But as well there’s so much going on with family and I just went through a break up."





"I was really really in a dark place and I was just got diagnosed with anxiety and I was constantly worrying about things, worrying about the past and future, worrying about the things that I have done and how it was going to impact how I live."





He wants to emphasise how important it is that people value every moment they have in life.





" I realised that the only life we get to live is in this very moment. We can’t live in 10 minutes or 10 years from now. We can’t live and change what happened in the past. We can only live in this very moment."





"The song ‘Right Now’ is about in the fears of yesterday and fears of tomorrow, the safest place to be is right now, in this moment.”



Red Roy started his gig busking in the streets of Liverpool where he would sit next to people who were in rough places and needing home. Credit: Supplied

Aspiration to help others

The 23-year-old school chaplain hopes to continue making music.





"If there is no obstacle on my way, I would loved to be signed and do a lot more of music. Not just release music but use that music to impact others."



I have this dream that one day I'll build a homeless shelter and help the homeless.

Through his music, he aspire to do more. "I want to have a way where I can truly impact the lives of people by meeting their needs."





As a young lad, Red Roy saw how some people are in desperate need of help.





"I started busking in the streets of Liverpool and I was sitting there next to people in rough places who needed a home and there are people out there who need love."





At present, in his own capacity as a school chaplain, Red Roy would often provide help and advice to students at their school but he wants to do more.

