The healing power of music and friends

Bigs Juatan

Bigs Juatan

Published 13 May 2022 at 3:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
When the seven-year relationship of international student Bigs Juatan ended in the midst of the pandemic, he experienced a great amount of grief. But with the help of music and friends, he was able to find hope in life again.

"My breakup helped me find my passion in music and find true friends and connections," says international student Bigs Juatan during an interview with SBS Filipino's love down under.

Highlights 

  • Approximately 280 million people in the world go through depression according to a
    WHO report
    .
  • Studies from 
    medical news today
     say that music can help reduce pain and anxiety.
  • Events like 'Barkada night' and 'Jowa night' gather Filipinos in Melbourne to unify people through music and friends.

The healing power of music and friends

'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series that features love, relationship, and family stories.

