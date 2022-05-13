The healing power of music and friends

"My breakup helped me find my passion in music and find true friends and connections," says international student Bigs Juatan during an interview with SBS Filipino's love down under.





Approximately 280 million people in the world go through depression according to a WHO report .

Studies from medical news today say that music can help reduce pain and anxiety.

Events like 'Barkada night' and 'Jowa night' gather Filipinos in Melbourne to unify people through music and friends.

'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series that features love, relationship, and family stories.





