"My breakup helped me find my passion in music and find true friends and connections," says international student Bigs Juatan during an interview with SBS Filipino's love down under.
Highlights
- Approximately 280 million people in the world go through depression according to a .
- Studies from say that music can help reduce pain and anxiety.
- Events like 'Barkada night' and 'Jowa night' gather Filipinos in Melbourne to unify people through music and friends.
The healing power of music and friends
13/05/202218:15
'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series that features love, relationship, and family stories.