As heart-failure numbers rise, new drug to be subsidised

Image: Heart-failure patient Phillip Lyons (SBS)
Published 31 May 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 3:15pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research estimates the number of Australians with heart failure will increase significantly over the next decade. With the condition already affecting over half a million Australians, the government will subsidise a first-of-its-kind drug to help deal with the problem.
Available in other languages
