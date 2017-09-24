As if she grew up in the Philippines

SBS Filipino

Published 24 September 2017 at 10:06am, updated 25 September 2017 at 6:22pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Western Sydney-based, Archibald Prize finalist Marikit Santiago is gaining more prominence as a visual artist. Image: one of the artworks of Marikit Santiago on display at Balikbayan Art Project (SBS Filipino)

Despite being born and bred in Australia, and can hardly speak the Filipino language, Marikit is very much aware of the major events in the Philippines, whether it be about the current Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte or former First Lady Imelda Marcos, or the Filipinos as migrants, and even Filipino tradition and culture like their being religious and close-knit families.

Marikit likens herself to one of her featured paintings.



Here are some of her other artworks on display at Balikbayan Art Project.

Marikit Santiago
Source: SBS Filipino


 

Marikit Santiago
Source: SBS Filipino


 

Manananggal/Iron Butterfly
Source: SBS Filipino


 

 

 

 

