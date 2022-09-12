What happens to the Queen’s birthday public holiday in Australia?

Highlights
- The official name of the Queen's Birthday public holiday will likely change in Western Australia and Queensland, where it is scheduled to be observed on 26 September and 3 October respectively.
- The death of Queen Elizabeth may also have an impact on the nomenclature of the public holiday in other states and territories in Australia but not on the dates according to Dr Cindy McCreery, an expert on British monarchy.
- A one-off public holiday declared to mourn the Queen on September 22.
