What happens to the Queen’s birthday public holiday in Australia?

File photo dated 22/3/2000 of Queen Elizabeth II receiving flowers from members of the crowd in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, a small settlement of 3,600 people, 500 miles (800kms) north west of Sydney. Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA

Published 12 September 2022 at 12:31pm, updated 12 September 2022 at 4:12pm
By TJ Correa, Akash Arora
Presented by TJ Correa, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is the 21st of April but Australia’s states and territories celebrate it in different months.

Highlights
  • The official name of the Queen's Birthday public holiday will likely change in Western Australia and Queensland, where it is scheduled to be observed on 26 September and 3 October respectively.
  • The death of Queen Elizabeth may also have an impact on the nomenclature of the public holiday in other states and territories in Australia but not on the dates according to Dr Cindy McCreery, an expert on British monarchy.
  • A one-off public holiday declared to mourn the Queen on September 22.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
