Outstanding service rewarded with Queen's Birthday honours

Yvonne Weldon has been recognised for her service to the Indigenous community.

Yvonne Weldon has been recognised for her service to the Indigenous community. Source: SBS

Published 13 June 2022 at 1:20pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by TJ Correa
People in Australia are being recognised for their service to the country with Honours awarded to mark the occasion of the Queen's Elizabeth II Birthday.

Highlights
  • Among the recipients of 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list are Australian Open winner Ash Barty and a posthumous award for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died in March.
  • Former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy and Melbourne singers Vika and Linda Bull have been awarded as well.
  • People have also been recognised for their contributions to Australia's multicultural communities like Yvonne Weldon and Con Pavlou.
Mga nagtaguyod ng komunidad na multicultural, pinarangalan sa kaarawan ni Queen Elizabeth II

How a volunteer is changing the community for more than 20 years

