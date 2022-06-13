Outstanding service rewarded with Queen's Birthday honours

Highlights
- Among the recipients of 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list are Australian Open winner Ash Barty and a posthumous award for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died in March.
- Former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy and Melbourne singers Vika and Linda Bull have been awarded as well.
- People have also been recognised for their contributions to Australia's multicultural communities like Yvonne Weldon and Con Pavlou.
Mga nagtaguyod ng komunidad na multicultural, pinarangalan sa kaarawan ni Queen Elizabeth II
SBS Filipino
13/06/202205:12
