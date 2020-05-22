How a volunteer is changing the community for more than 20 years

Available in other languages

“The more I volunteered and gave back to the community, the more I felt appreciated and accomplished. It’s a very rewarding experience.”





Mr Villagonzalo says he enjoys serving the community and is doing it full-time.





“I volunteer whenever I can. It’s something I really enjoy doing.”





Aside from creating jobs and building sustainable projects in Melbourne's West, Mr Villagonzalo and other volunteers have also teamed up for a volunteer program which aims to help and support Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Highlights

Walter Villagonzalo has been an active volunteer in the local and migrant community of Australia for more than 20 years

Volunteers from Melbourne's West have come up with a volunteer program called SAGIP PINOY which aims to help and support Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Mr. Villagonzalo is focused on creating jobs and building stronger communities









“ Sagip Pinoy is a volunteer program that aims to help and support the community especially international students and temporary workers affected by COVID-19.”





He says that through the program, people can access information about available community support.





"We forward the information to the community and collaborate with other community groups. We disseminate the information so it can reach people in need."





Mr Villagonzalo believes that others can also do their part and he encourages them to become active citizens in their respective community.





“It’s not about your ability, it’s about your availability. Now is the perfect opportunity to help as there is a big need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”





For more than 20 years, Mr Villagonzalo has been a full-time volunteer in the local and migrant community of Australia and has received numerous awards for his excellent service.





He also served as Deputy Mayor for Wyndham City Council where he chairs the Future Focused Economy portfolio.





