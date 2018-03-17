SBS Filipino

ASEAN-Australia Special summit: Why is it beneficial to participating countries

ASEAN Australia summit

The first ASEAN - Australia summit in 2016 Source: AAP

Published 17 March 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 17 March 2018 at 1:22pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Australia hosts the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit this weekend in Sydney, we ask an academic why such summit is beneficial to member-states and Australia?

Dr. Hal Hill is from the Department of Economics, Crawford School, ANU College of Asia and the Pacific, and his main research interest is the economic development of Southeast Asia. He gives his thoughts on the diplomatic and trading benefits of such special summit.

 
Dr Hal Hill
ANU College of Asia and the Pacific's Dr Hal Hill (ANU website) Source: ANU website


 

The summit being attended by leaders of the 10 member-states of Association of South East Asian Nations with only Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte missing in attendance, will mark a new era of partnership that aims to strengthen joint contribution to regional security, trade and greater opportunities for businesses.

Dr. Hill also gives his thoughts what message could Philippine President Duterte's non-attendance convey to Australia and other member-states.

 

This will be the first time Australia has hosted a Summit with ASEAN Leaders in Australia.

