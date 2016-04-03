SBS Filipino

Asian Comedians will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Published 3 April 2016 at 12:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
What happens when you guest five comedians? Listen in and find out.... Photo: from back row, left - Sahrul, Daniel, GB, Strom and in front Andrew at the SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne

We talk to Daniel Fernandes from India, Sharul Channa from Singapore, Storm Xu from China, Andrew Chu from Hong Kong and from the Philippines GB Labrador.



Comedy Zone Asia at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on til 17 April.

 

 

 





