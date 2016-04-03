Asian Comedians will Make You Laugh Out Loud

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Asian Comedians will Make You Laugh Out LoudPlay12:19SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.64MB)Published 3 April 2016 at 12:41pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languages What happens when you guest five comedians? Listen in and find out.... Photo: from back row, left - Sahrul, Daniel, GB, Strom and in front Andrew at the SBS Studios, Federation Square, MelbournePublished 3 April 2016 at 12:41pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesWe talk to Daniel Fernandes from India, Sharul Channa from Singapore, Storm Xu from China, Andrew Chu from Hong Kong and from the Philippines GB Labrador. Comedy Zone Asia at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on til 17 April. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January