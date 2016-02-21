Asian Environment may Protect Children Against Nut Allergies

New research shows they're also more prone to the condition than children born in Asia who then migrated to Australia, suggesting the Asian environment may protect against food allergy.
Published 21 February 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sarah Abo, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Children born in Australia to Asian mothers are three times more likely to have a nut allergy than other Australian children. Image: File Photo (AAP)
