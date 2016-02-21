SBS Filipino

Asian Environment may Protect Children Against Nut Allergies

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_474718.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 February 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sarah Abo, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Children born in Australia to Asian mothers are three times more likely to have a nut allergy than other Australian children. Image: File Photo (AAP)

Published 21 February 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sarah Abo, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research shows they're also more prone to the condition than children born in Asia who then migrated to Australia, suggesting the Asian environment may protect against food allergy.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January