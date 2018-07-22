SBS Filipino

Asia’s Phoenix to land in Australia

Morissette

Morissette

Published 22 July 2018 at 12:22pm, updated 22 July 2018 at 12:32pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Even as a young girl, Morissette knew she wanted to be a singer, she says all her success was made possible because of her parents faith in her talent and support.

For the first time, Morissette, dubbed as Asia’s Phoenix will be performing in Australia. 

 
