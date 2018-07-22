Asia’s Phoenix to land in Australia

For the first time, Morissette, dubbed as Asia’s Phoenix will be performing in Australia.
Morissette Source: E-Talent International
Published 22 July 2018 at 12:22pm, updated 22 July 2018 at 12:32pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Even as a young girl, Morissette knew she wanted to be a singer, she says all her success was made possible because of her parents faith in her talent and support.
