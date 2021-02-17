AstraZeneca vaccine now approved for use in Australia

Highlights For people aged 65 and over, it's to be given on a case-by-case basis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the vaccine has been assessed as safe and effective

Professor Skerritt says the advice for the AstraZeneca vaccine is the administration of two doses, 12 weeks apart.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted approval for its use for everyone aged over 18.





Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck says a combination of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be used on Australians aged over 70 who don't live in residential aged care.











