Atlanta shooting fuels more protests

People have protested the fatal shooting by police of a man at a Wendy's restaurant in the US. Source: AAP
Published 16 June 2020 at 11:29am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel Sunday on a raging US debate over racism, after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief.
Published 16 June 2020 at 11:29am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share