ATO examines cash-only businesses across the country

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen ATO examines cash-only businesses across the countryPlay02:34SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.18MB)Published 11 December 2017 at 1:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23amBy Ricardo Goncalves, Marese O'SullivanPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Cash-only companies are the focus of the Australian Tax Office's latest efforts to counter the 'black economy'.Published 11 December 2017 at 1:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23amBy Ricardo Goncalves, Marese O'SullivanPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe ATO is examining cash-only businesses across the country in a bid to clamp down on black economy dealings.(Source: SBS) Source: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul