SBS Filipino

ATO examines cash-only businesses across the country

SBS Filipino

Aussie dollar

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2017 at 1:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Ricardo Goncalves, Marese O'Sullivan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cash-only companies are the focus of the Australian Tax Office's latest efforts to counter the 'black economy'.

Published 11 December 2017 at 1:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Ricardo Goncalves, Marese O'Sullivan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The ATO is examining cash-only businesses across the country in a bid to clamp down on black economy dealings.

black economy
(Source: SBS) Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul