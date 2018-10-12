Aussie Chris Urbano shares his love for Pinoy food

Australian Chris Urbano has been living in Manila, Philippines for many years now and has devoted his time to learning and discovering Filipino cuisine. He recently launched his first Filipino cookbook, 'World of Filipino Cooking, Food and Fun in the Philippines'. His narratives focusing not just on Filipino recipes but stories behind each dish delivered from the point of view of an Australian living in Manila.
Chris Urbano (Maputing Cooking) loves sinigang! Source: Maputing Cooking (Instagram)
'Filipino food is the world's best kept secret cuisine' says Chris Urbano, also known as Maputing Cooking.
