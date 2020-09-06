Aussie Youtube star hopes to return home with his family

Highlights The isolation caused by the restrictions has taken a toll to many people.

Many families are unable to get together due to restrictions.

As a first-time dad, Aussie YouTuber Dwayne Wooley feels so overwhelmed, with no relatives able to visit them.

Almost four months after his wife gave birth to their first-born, the former missionary from Brisbane thought it would be best to bring his family to Australia, especially since they have no relatives in Manila.





"Medyo mahirap din minsan kasi nakakabaliw, nasa loob lang kami palagi. Lalo na ngayon na nasa lockdown kami, walang pwedeng pumunta dito sa bahay. Wala kaming pwedeng mapuntahan, at mabisita," shares the first-time dad.





Initially, Dwaine Woolley and his wife Shanta Salburo-Woolley decided to take their son, Nitro, to Leyte.





But the couple, known on social media as Dwanta (a blending of their name Dwaine and Shanta), thought that even in Leyte there are also many coronavirus cases.





"Naisip namin na sa Leyte na lang kami. Pero nagbago ang isip namin kasi kahit sa Leyte, lockdown din. Kahit na lilipat kami sa Leyte, ganun pa din, may lockdown pa din. Walang masyadong freedom and I'm worried na if we move to Leyte, matagal pa kaming makakapunta sa Australia," says the 30-year-old father.





The eldest of a brood-of-six, Dwaine Woolley is used to having a large and happy family.





"My family is really big. Marami akong kapatid, mga tito, tita, my grandparents and so I was worried na hindi nila makikita si Nitro habang baby pa siya. So we decided na sa Australia muna kami kasi my family is there at saka mas may freedom doon, so mas maging maganda ang paglaki ni baby Nitro doon sa Australia kaysa sa lockdown sa Leyte," he narrates. First-time dad Dwaine Woolley taking his baby, Nitro, out for a walk just by their condominium complex. Source: Facebook/Dwaine Woolley So far, the new dad is working on the processing of the required documents necessary for his son and wife to travel to Australia.





Dwaine hopes he will be able to return home with his wife Shanta and son Nitro to Brisbane, Queensland, where his entire extended family is.





"Hopefully, sa November maayos na at maka-biyahe na kami papunta ng Queensland," reveals Mr. Woolley. Youtube star couple Dwaine Woolley and Shanta Marie Salburo-Woolley with their first-born baby, Nitro. Source: Facebook/Dwaine Woolley Prior to the pandemic, the former missionary and musician-cum-actor has happily settled with his wife Shanta Salburo in Manila where they would raise their own family.





They are both busy with their works, Dwaine as an event host and a Youtuber who recently celebrated their over 1-million subscribers.





But in the midst of the pandemic and being away from relatives, they have carefully weighed their situation. "I want my baby to grow seeing other family members and I have a big family in Queensland". Source: Facebook/Dwaine Woolley And for Dwaine, his priority is making sure his little family is always in good health and that they would be able to raise their child in a healthier and safer environment.





He's aware that it would not be easy for them to just fly to Australia, but as a first-time dad, he would do everything, just as his father did for him, to ensure a safe and good life for his young baby.



