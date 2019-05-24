Aussies learning to speak Filipino

Aussies in the defence force learning Filipino Source: Supplied
Published 24 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
A group of men and women from the Australian Defence Force have been learning the Filipino language to become aware of various aspects of Filipino life. We speak to them in Filipino along with their teacher Don Nufable.
