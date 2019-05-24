SBS Filipino

Aussies learning to speak Filipino

SBS Filipino

Aussies in the defence force learning Filipino

Aussies in the defence force learning Filipino Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of men and women from the Australian Defence Force have been learning the Filipino language to become aware of various aspects of Filipino life. We speak to them in Filipino along with their teacher Don Nufable.

Published 24 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom